Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 1:31 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 31 23 .574
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 29 27 .518 3
Round Rock (Texas) 28 28 .500 4
El Paso (San Diego) 24 30 .444 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 20 35 .364 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 36 20 .643
Tacoma (Seattle) 29 24 .547
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 28 27 .509
Las Vegas (Oakland) 27 29 .482 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 32 .418 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, ppd.

Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 6, 5 innings

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 9

El Paso 15, Oklahoma City 8

Reno 1, Las Vegas 0

Friday’s Games

Tacoma 1, Sugar Land 0

Albuquerque 2, Round Rock 1

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 7

Oklahoma City 15, El Paso 11

Las Vegas 12, Reno 10, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

