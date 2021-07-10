Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|27
|.518
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|28
|.500
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|24
|30
|.444
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|20
|35
|.364
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|29
|24
|.547
|5½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|28
|27
|.509
|7½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|27
|29
|.482
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|23
|32
|.418
|12½
___
Tacoma at Sugar Land, ppd.
Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 6, 5 innings
Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 9
El Paso 15, Oklahoma City 8
Reno 1, Las Vegas 0
Tacoma 1, Sugar Land 0
Albuquerque 2, Round Rock 1
Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 7
Oklahoma City 15, El Paso 11
Las Vegas 12, Reno 10, 10 innings
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
