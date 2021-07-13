On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 12:32 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 33 25 .569
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 31 28 .525
Round Rock (Texas) 28 31 .475
El Paso (San Diego) 25 32 .439
Albuquerque (Colorado) 23 35 .397 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 37 22 .627
Tacoma (Seattle) 31 26 .544 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 29 29 .500
Las Vegas (Oakland) 29 30 .492 8
Sacramento (San Francisco) 25 33 .431 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 14, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 16, Reno 5

Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 0, 1st game

Tacoma 10, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two

Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4

Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3

Reno 7, Las Vegas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento. 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento. 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas 10:05 p.m.

