Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|31
|28
|.525
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|31
|.475
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|25
|32
|.439
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|23
|35
|.397
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|31
|26
|.544
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|29
|29
|.500
|7½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|29
|30
|.492
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|25
|33
|.431
|11½
___
Sacramento 14, Salt Lake 5
Las Vegas 16, Reno 5
Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 0, 1st game
Tacoma 10, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game
Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.
El Paso 8, Oklahoma City 7, game one
Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 0, game two
Tacoma 6, Sugarland 4
Albuquerque 4, Round Rock 2
Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 3
Reno 7, Las Vegas 5
Tacoma at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugarland at Albuquerque 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sacramento. 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugarland at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sacramento. 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas 10:05 p.m.
