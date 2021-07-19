Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 1:24 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 36 27 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 34 30 .531
Round Rock (Texas) 31 33 .484
El Paso (San Diego) 26 36 .419
Albuquerque (Colorado) 26 37 .413 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 40 24 .625
Tacoma (Seattle) 33 30 .524
Las Vegas (Oakland) 32 32 .500 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 32 .500 8
Sacramento (San Francisco) 27 36 .429 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Reno 7

Albuquerque 10, Sugar Land 7

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Sacramento 8, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 12, El Paso 2

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Sacramento 0

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 0

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 7

El Paso 3, Las Vegas 2

Monday’s Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo