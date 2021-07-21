Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|31
|.530
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|33
|33
|.500
|4½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|38
|.415
|10
|El Paso (San Diego)
|26
|38
|.406
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|35
|30
|.538
|5½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|34
|32
|.515
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|32
|34
|.485
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|27
|38
|.415
|13½
___
Reno 7, Oklahoma City 5
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 5
Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 2
Round Rock 7, Sacramento 5
Las Vegas 7, El Paso 4
Round Rock 8, Sacramento 4
Oklahoma City 10, Reno 3
Albuquerque 7, Sugar Land 6, 10 innings
Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 1
Las Vegas 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings
No games scheduled.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
