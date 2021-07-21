Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 2:06 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 37 28 .569
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 35 31 .530
Round Rock (Texas) 33 33 .500
Albuquerque (Colorado) 27 38 .415 10
El Paso (San Diego) 26 38 .406 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 41 25 .621
Tacoma (Seattle) 35 30 .538
Las Vegas (Oakland) 34 32 .515 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 34 .485 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 27 38 .415 13½

___

Monday’s Games

Reno 7, Oklahoma City 5

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 5

Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 2

Round Rock 7, Sacramento 5

Las Vegas 7, El Paso 4

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 8, Sacramento 4

Oklahoma City 10, Reno 3

Albuquerque 7, Sugar Land 6, 10 innings

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 1

Las Vegas 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

