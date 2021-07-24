Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|32
|.529
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|34
|.500
|4½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|27
|38
|.415
|10
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|39
|.409
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|36
|31
|.537
|5½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|35
|33
|.515
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|33
|35
|.485
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|28
|39
|.418
|13½
___
Sugar Land 5, Oklahoma City 4
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, susp.
El Paso 9, Albuquerque 4
Round Rock 8, Reno 4
Sacramento 8, Tacoma 7
Oklahoma City 14, Sugar Land 5
Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 5, 1st game
Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game
Albuquerque at El Paso, ppd.
Reno 5, Round Rock 3
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
