Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 1:23 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 38 29 .567
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 36 32 .529
Round Rock (Texas) 34 34 .500
El Paso (San Diego) 27 38 .415 10
Albuquerque (Colorado) 27 39 .409 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 42 26 .618
Tacoma (Seattle) 36 31 .537
Las Vegas (Oakland) 35 33 .515 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 33 35 .485 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 28 39 .418 13½

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Oklahoma City 4

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, susp.

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 8, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 7

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 14, Sugar Land 5

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 5, 1st game

Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game

Albuquerque at El Paso, ppd.

Reno 5, Round Rock 3

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

