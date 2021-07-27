Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|40
|30
|.571
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|34
|.521
|3½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|36
|.486
|6
|El Paso (San Diego)
|29
|40
|.420
|10½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|29
|41
|.414
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|38
|33
|.535
|6½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|36
|35
|.507
|8½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|36
|.493
|9½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|30
|41
|.423
|14½
___
Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 1st game
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0
Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 6
Round Rock at Reno, ppd.
Sugar Land 10, Oklahoma City 8
Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 2nd game
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6
Oklahoma City 3, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 5
El Paso 1, Albuquerque 0
Reno 11, Round Rock 10
Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4
Round Rock at Reno, 2, 8 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments