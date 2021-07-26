Trending:
Tuesday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 7:55 pm
TRIATHLON

Women’s Individual

GOLD_Flora Duffy, Bermuda

SILVER_Georgia Taylor-Brown, Britain

BRONZE_Katie Zaferes, United States

