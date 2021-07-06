Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Tom Hallion to Serve as umpire crew chief, CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field), manager Dave Roberts invited Reggie Smith and Bud Black as honorary coaches for the National League, manager Kevin Cash invited Terry Francona to be honorary coach for the American League and Dave Einspahr named official scorer for the 2021 All-Star Game.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Reed. Designated OF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded LHP Nathan Kirby to Pittsburgh Pirates.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Scott Harkin. Placed RHP Vin Mazzaro on the disabled list, retroactive to July 1.

FOOTBALL

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted LaMar Campbell to vice president of player engagement, Jeff King to director of pro scouting Sam Summerville from area scout to national scout, Scott Hamel from Midwest Area scout to Southeast Area scout, Brendan Rehor from combine scout to Midwest Area scout, and Drew Raucina from scouting assistant to combine scout.

HOCKEY

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Alan Hepple as the team’s new director of pro scouting.

BUFFALO SABRES — Named SAM VENTURA vice president of hockey strategy and research.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL level.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed D Julian Araujo to a four and a half-year contract extension through the end of the 2025 MLS regular season and will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted Paulina Ramirez to women’s volleyball assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.