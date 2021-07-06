Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Tom Hallion to serve as umpire crew chief, CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field), manager Dave Roberts invited Reggie Smith and Bud Black as honorary coaches for the National League, manager Kevin Cash invited Terry Francona to be honorary coach for the American League and Dave Einspahr named official scorer for the 2021 All-Star Game.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Bryan Abreu from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Announced OF Scott Schebler cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHPs Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for INF Rowdy Tellez. Reinstated RHP Thomas Hatch from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Ryan Borucki from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Pablo Sandoval on the restricted list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Eric Sogard and RHP Kohl Stewart on the 10-day IL. Reinstated Trevor Williams from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Sergio Alcántara from Iowa (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Mychal Givens from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ben Bowden to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Reed from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated OF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from Oklahoma City. Placed LHP Victor González on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded LHP Nathan Kirby to Pittsburgh Pirates.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to July 5. Recalled RHP Robert Stock from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Phillip Evans on the 7-day concussion/IL. Recalled INF/OF Rodolfo Castro from Altoona (Double-A Northeast) and INF Cole Tucker from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Jaylin Davis on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Recalled IF/OF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHPs Erick Fedde and Kyle Finnegan from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper and LHP Kyle Lobstein to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Scott Harkin. Placed RHP Vin Mazzaro on the disabled list, retroactive to July 1.

Frontier League

ÉQUIPE QUÉBEC — Released 1B/OF Jack Barrie.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed LHP Casey Grimm.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released OF Sean Green.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Anthony Braun.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Julio Medina.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Steven Colon, INF Adrian Gomez and C Cody Young.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Suspended Chennedy Carter until further notice for conduct detrimental to the team.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed Natasha Mack to a seven-day first contract.

FOOTBALL

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted LaMar Campbell to vice president of player engagement, Jeff King to director of pro scouting, Sam Summerville from area scout to national scout, Scott Hamel from Midwest Area scout to Southeast Area scout, Brendan Rehor from combine scout to Midwest Area scout, and Drew Raucina from scouting assistant to combine scout.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Mac Jones.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Morgan Moses.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Demarcus Christmas on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived LB Nathan Gerry.

HOCKEY

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Alan Hepple as the team’s new director of pro scouting.

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Sam Ventura vice president of hockey strategy and research.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL level.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found Columbus Crew MF Pedro Santos guilty of simulation-embellishment in the match against the New England Revolution on July 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action.

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Amar Sejdic from CF Montreal in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), with the potential to rise to $150,000 GAM if performance incentives are met, effective July 7.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed D Julian Araujo to a four and a half-year contract extension through the end of the 2025 MLS regular season and will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Tom Judge to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of USL Championship through the 2021 season and maintains the ability to terminate the loan agreement at any point throughout the season.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted Paulina Ramirez to women’s volleyball assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.