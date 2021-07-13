Tuesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Daniel Tillo to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Sam Howard on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 10.

Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced that the contract of RHP Michael Tonkin has been purchased by Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Devonte Williams.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Tim Soderlund and D Duncan Keith from Chicago for D Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round pick.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced the retirement of G Pekka Rinne.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY — Found Cincinnati FC and Columbus Crew SC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in their match on Friday, July 9. and both clubs have been issued a warning for their first violation. The Independent Review Panel has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Atlanta United FC’s Jake Mulraney in the match against Nashville SC on Thursday, July 8.

NEW YORK FC — Named Morten Grahn Academy Director, pending receipt of his work visa.

USL Championship

USL DISCIPLINARY — Rescinded the suspension of D Nabi Kibunguchy from Sacramento for his red card in the denial of a goalscoring opportunity against Orange County SC on July 10. Suspended D Sebastian Anderson from Colorado Springs for one game following his red card for violent conduct against New Mexico United on July 9. Suspended D Mitchell Taintor from Sacramento one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Orange County SC on July 10. Suspended D Emir Tombul from New York Red Bulls II one game for his red card following two cautionable offenses against Hartford Athletic on July 10.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Ashley Holland assistant women’s soccer coach.

KEENE ST. — Named Justin Blood head baseball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Trea King head spirit coordinator.

