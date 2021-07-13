Trending:
Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 7:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Daniel Tillo to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Mitch Garver and OF Jake Cave to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Signed RHP Orlando Rodriguez to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent C Sam Huff to Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jay Flaa outright to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Bobby Wahl for assignment. Claimed RHP Jimmie Sherfy off waivers from San Francisco Giants.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Justin Topa to Arizona Complex League (ACL) Brewers Blue on a rehab assignment. Acquired LHP Kyle Lobstein from Washington Nationals in exchange for cash and assigned him to Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Sent INF/OF Daniel Robertson outright to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Johneshwy Fargas to Binghamton (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Sam Howard on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 10.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced that the contract of RHP Michael Tonkin has been purchased by Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jose Pujols. Released OF Josh Henderson.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Connor Perry.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Justin Watts to the Sussex County Miners. Released OF Hogan Brown.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHPs Nathan Thomas and Rydel Yakel.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Willie Estrada.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed INF Luis Roman.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Devonte Williams.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Tim Soderlund and D Duncan Keith from Chicago for D Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round pick.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced the retirement of G Pekka Rinne.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY — Found Cincinnati FC and Columbus Crew SC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in their match on Friday, July 9 and both clubs have been issued a warning for their first violation. The Independent Review Panel has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Atlanta United FC’s Jake Mulraney in the match against Nashville SC on Thursday, July 8.

FC DALLAS — Loaned M Thomas Roberts to SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga for the remainder of 2021-22 season and extended his contract with a club option for the 2023 season.

NEW YORK FC — Named Morten Grahn Academy Director, pending receipt of his work visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned M Matej Oravec to Slovakian side FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova on a one-year loan.

USL Championship

USL DISCIPLINARY — Rescinded the suspension of D Nabi Kibunguchy from Sacramento for his red card in the denial of a goalscoring opportunity against Orange County SC on July 10. Suspended D Sebastian Anderson from Colorado Springs for one game following his red card for violent conduct against New Mexico United on July 9. Suspended D Mitchell Taintor from Sacramento one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Orange County SC on July 10. Suspended D Emir Tombul from New York Red Bulls II one game for his red card following two cautionable offenses against Hartford Athletic on July 10.

COLLEGE

BARUCH — Promoted Nicole Bellini to head softboll coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Ashley Holland assistant women’s soccer coach.

KEENE ST. — Named Justin Blood head baseball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Trea King head spirit coordinator.

WISCONSIN — Named Kristen Simpson assistant women’s golf coach.

