Tuesday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent 3B Maikel Franco to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent CF Luis Robert to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom and RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Danny Duffy and RHP Brady Singer on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LF Kyle Garlick and CF Rob Refsnyder to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Trey Amburgey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Mike Brosseauy to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent 3B Asdrubal Cabrera to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Solometo.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Evans to Memphis (Triple-A East).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Named Angela Ellis vice president, head of entertainment & initiatives, Sandy Nunez vice president, talent management and Tony Cole vice president, media operations.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Ben Cleveland to a four-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Spencer Brown to a four-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Walker Little and CB Tyson Campbell to four-year contracts.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR Nsimba Webster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Chaz Green to a one-year contract. Waived OT Jarron Jones and LB Calvin Bundage.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed K Tyler Crapigna.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Recalled F Jovanny Bolivar from Loudoun United (USL). Loaned F Erik Sorga to Loudoun United (USL).
PROVIDENCE — Named Leslie Smith assistant field hockey coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Kristin Clounch women’s basketball assistant coach.
