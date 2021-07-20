Tuesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
July 20, 2021
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent 3B Maikel Franco to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent CF Luis Robert to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom and RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Danny Duffy and RHP Brady Singer on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LF Kyle Garlick and CF Rob Refsnyder to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Trey Amburgey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Mike Brosseauy to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent 3B Asdrubal Cabrera to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Solometo.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Evans to Memphis (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Named Angela Ellis vice president, head of entertainment & initiatives, Sandy Nunez vice president, talent management and Tony Cole vice president, media operations.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Ben Cleveland to a four-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Spencer Brown to a four-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Walker Little and CB Tyson Campbell to four-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR Nsimba Webster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Chaz Green to a one-year contract. Waived OT Jarron Jones and LB Calvin Bundage.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed K Tyler Crapigna.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Recalled F Jovanny Bolivar from Loudoun United (USL). Loaned F Erik Sorga to Loudoun United (USL).

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Leslie Smith assistant field hockey coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Kristin Clounch women’s basketball assistant coach.

