Tuesday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent 3B Maikel Franco to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent CF Luis Robert to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom and RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Danny Duffy and RHP Brady Singer on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LF Kyle Garlick and CF Rob Refsnyder to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Trey Amburgey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Mike Brosseau to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent 3B Asdrubal Cabrera to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Vladimir Gutierrez to Louisville (Triple-A East) and recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Connor Joe from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Pobereyko on a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Sal Frelick, 2B Tyler Black and 3B Alex Binelas on minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Aaron Nola from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Solometo.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Craig Stammen on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Miguel Diaz from El Paso (Triple-A West). Sent LHP Matt Strahm to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Tonshaw on a minor league contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
JOILIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chandler Brierly.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with INF Milton Ramos.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with INF Andres Sosa.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with INF Scotty Dubrule.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Cal Djuroskovic.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Named Angela Ellis vice president, head of entertainment & initiatives, Sandy Nunez vice president, talent management and Tony Cole vice president, media operations.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Ben Cleveland to a four-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Spencer Brown to a four-year contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Alex Okafor to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Walker Little and CB Tyson Campbell to four-year contracts. Placed LB Dylan Moses on the non-football injury list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR Nsimba Webster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ronnie Perkins.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Chaz Green to a one-year contract. Waived OT Jarron Jones and LB Calvin Bundage.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed K Tyler Crapigna.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Named Jean-Francois Houle head coach for Laval Rocket (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined New England F Gustavo Bou an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment in a July 17 game against Atlanta United.
D.C. UNITED — Recalled F Jovanny Bolivar from Loudoun United (USL). Loaned F Erik Sorga to Loudoun United (USL).
PROVIDENCE — Named Leslie Smith assistant field hockey coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Kristin Clounch women’s basketball assistant coach.
