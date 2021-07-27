On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tuesday's Transactions

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent SS Richie Martin to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Hector Santiago on the active roster.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled CF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jack Flaherty to Memphis on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Mike Bolsinger on the reserve-left team list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LB Frankie Luvu on the COVID-19 list. Placed S Delano Hill on the active/physically unable to play (PUP) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesse James.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Gunnar Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Brian Price on the reserve/retired list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Tre’ McKitty to a four-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LT Liam Eichenberg.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach and Rick Dennison senior offensive advisor.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with C Kyle Criscuolo on a two-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed F Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed D Dominic Cormier.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Ricardo Pepi to a five-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $1 million in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2022 international roster slot from Colorado in exchange for F Mark-Anthony Kaye and a first round pick in 2022 SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

POST (Conn.) — Named John Jez men’s lacrosse coach.

