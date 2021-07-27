Tuesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
July 27, 2021 5:48 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent SS Richie Martin to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Luis Robert to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Taylor Rogers on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Hector Santiago and added to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Shorz on the paternity list. Recalled LF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHPs Kyle Ryan and Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent OF Yonathan Daza and RHP Jhoulys Chacin to ACL Rockiec (Arizona Complex League) on rehab assignments.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled INF Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Christian Yelich and INF/OF Jace Peterson on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated OF Lorenzo Cain and RHP Devin Williams from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Pablo Reyes from Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Travis Shaw and RHP Dylan File to Nashville on rehab assignments. Optioned LHP Angel Perdomo to Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Muckey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP J.D. Hammer from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from Altoona (Double-A Northeast).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled CF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jack Flaherty to Memphis on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Mike Bolsinger on the reserve-left team list.

Frontier league

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Reitz. Released 1B Nathan Etheridge.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with INF Gary Mattis. Released C Justin Felix.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Anderson and Kaleb Honea. Released RHPs Austin Shea and Connor White.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Kenneth Haus.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Watkins. Released RHP Mike Pascoe.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded RHP Jose Fuentes to Lake Erie.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Kubiak. Traded RHP John Murphy to Gateway.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DT John Atkins, DE Kobe Jones, TE Lee Smith and C Willie Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Gus Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LB Frankie Luvu on the COVID-19 list. Placed S Delano Hill on the active/physically unable to play (PUP) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesse James.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Gunnar Vogel.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Milik Hooker. Transferred OT Mitch Hyatt from the PUP list to injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signeed C Brett Jones.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Brian Price on the reserve/retired list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QBs Blake Bortles and Jake Dolega. Placed LT David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to play (PUP) list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Kyle Long on the PUP list. Placed WR Chris Finke on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Nick Keizer on the NFI list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Tre’ McKitty to a four-year contract. Signed OT Rashawn Slater to a four-year contract. Placed RB Justin Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR John Hurst on the PUP list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LT Liam Eichenberg.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach and Rick Dennison senior offensive advisor.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Devin Smith.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Kendall Donnerson and CB Brian Poole. Placed OL Derrick Kelly on reserve/non-football (NFI) list. Placed WR Michael Thomas on reserve/physically unable to play (PUP)list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Kadarius Toney from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Blake Martinez and S Joshua Kalu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel and waived WR Andy Jones.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with C Kyle Criscuolo on a two-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed F Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey LeagueREADING ROYALS — Signed D Dominic Cormier.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Ricardo Pepi to a five-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $1 million in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2022 international roster slot from Colorado in exchange for F Mark-Anthony Kaye and a first round pick in 2022 SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

POST (Conn.) — Named John Jez men’s lacrosse coach.

