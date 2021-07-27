Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent SS Richie Martin to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Luis Robert to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Taylor Rogers on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from St. Paul (Triple-A East).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Hector Santiago and added to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Shorz on the paternity list. Recalled LF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHPs Kyle Ryan and Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent OF Yonathan Daza and RHP Jhoulys Chacin to ACL Rockiec (Arizona Complex League) on rehab assignments.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled INF Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Christian Yelich and INF/OF Jace Peterson on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated OF Lorenzo Cain and RHP Devin Williams from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Pablo Reyes from Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Travis Shaw and RHP Dylan File to Nashville on rehab assignments. Optioned LHP Angel Perdomo to Nashville.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Muckey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP J.D. Hammer from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from Altoona (Double-A Northeast).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled CF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jack Flaherty to Memphis on a rehab assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Mike Bolsinger on the reserve-left team list.
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Reitz. Released 1B Nathan Etheridge.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with INF Gary Mattis. Released C Justin Felix.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Anderson and Kaleb Honea. Released RHPs Austin Shea and Connor White.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Kenneth Haus.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Watkins. Released RHP Mike Pascoe.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded RHP Jose Fuentes to Lake Erie.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Kubiak. Traded RHP John Murphy to Gateway.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DT John Atkins, DE Kobe Jones, TE Lee Smith and C Willie Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Gus Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LB Frankie Luvu on the COVID-19 list. Placed S Delano Hill on the active/physically unable to play (PUP) list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesse James.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Gunnar Vogel.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Milik Hooker. Transferred OT Mitch Hyatt from the PUP list to injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signeed C Brett Jones.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Brian Price on the reserve/retired list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QBs Blake Bortles and Jake Dolega. Placed LT David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to play (PUP) list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Kyle Long on the PUP list. Placed WR Chris Finke on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Nick Keizer on the NFI list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Tre’ McKitty to a four-year contract. Signed OT Rashawn Slater to a four-year contract. Placed RB Justin Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR John Hurst on the PUP list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LT Liam Eichenberg.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach and Rick Dennison senior offensive advisor.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Devin Smith.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Kendall Donnerson and CB Brian Poole. Placed OL Derrick Kelly on reserve/non-football (NFI) list. Placed WR Michael Thomas on reserve/physically unable to play (PUP)list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Kadarius Toney from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Blake Martinez and S Joshua Kalu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel and waived WR Andy Jones.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with C Kyle Criscuolo on a two-year contract extension.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed F Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract.
East Coast Hockey LeagueREADING ROYALS — Signed D Dominic Cormier.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed F Ricardo Pepi to a five-year contract.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $1 million in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2022 international roster slot from Colorado in exchange for F Mark-Anthony Kaye and a first round pick in 2022 SuperDraft.
POST (Conn.) — Named John Jez men’s lacrosse coach.
