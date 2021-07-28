Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent SS Richie Martin to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Luis Robert to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Ronald Bolanos to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Sent 3B Emmanuel Rivera to NW Arkansas (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Taylor Rogers on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Michael King from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned CF Estevan Florial and RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Clay Holmes. Placed RHP Yoendrys Gomez on the 10-day IL. Traded RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin wilson to Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LHP Andrew Chafin. Optioned LHP Sam Moll to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Hector Santiago and added to the active roster. Traded RHPs Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to Houston for RHP Joe Smith and 3B Abraham Toro. Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Vinny Nittoli for assignment. Named Catie Griggs as President of Business Operations. Acquired LHP Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh in exchhange for C Carter and RHP Joaquin Tejada. Designated INF Jake Hager for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the paternity list. Recalled LF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Nick Allgeyer outright to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent CF Ketel Marte and RHP Taylor Clarke to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on rehab assignments.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHPs Kyle Ryan and Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Feliz to Dayton (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Lucas Sims to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Jan Hernandez on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent CF Yonathan Daza and RHP Jhoulys Chacin to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on rehab assignments. Recalled 2B Rio Ruiz from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Released 1B Matt Adams.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent SS Corey Seager to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LF Christian Yelich and 2B Jace Peterson on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated CF Lorenzo Cain and RHP Devin Williams from the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Pablo Reyes from Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Travis Shaw and RHP Dylan File to Nashville on rehab assignments. Optioned LHP Angel Perdomo to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned 2B Travis Blankenhorn and RHP Nick Tropeano to Syracuse. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP J.D. Hammer from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled 3B Rodolfo Castro from Altoona (Double-A Northeast). Agreed to terms with OF Braylon Bishop on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled CF Lane Thomas from Memphis (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jack Flaherty to Memphis on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated 2B Adam Frazier. Optioned RF Brian O’Grady to El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Sammy Long from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Mike Bolsinger on the reserve-left team list.

Frontier league

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Reitz. Released 1B Nathan Etheridge.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with INF Gary Mattis. Released C Justin Felix.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ryan Anderson and Kaleb Honea. Released RHPs Austin Shea and Connor White.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Kenneth Haus.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Watkins. Released RHP Mike Pascoe.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded RHP Jose Fuentes to Lake Erie.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Kubiak. Traded RHP John Murphy to Gateway.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived DL Ryan Bee. Placed S Shawn Williams on the non-football injury list. Signed CB Daryl Worley and OL Marcus Henry.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DT John Atkins, DE Kobe Jones, TE Lee Smith and C Willie Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Gus Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Chris Smith.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OLB Frankie Luvu on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Lano Hill on the physically unable to play (PUP) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesse James.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Gunnar Vogel. Placed DT Renell Wren, RB/WR Pooka Williams and WR Riley Lees on the PUP list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Milik Hooker. Transferred OT Mitch Hyatt from the PUP list to injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Brett Jones and DB Tedric Thompson. Waived C Patrick Morris.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Brian Price on the reserve/retired list. Claimed DT Bryce Hector off waivers from Tennessee.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QBs Blake Bortles and Jake Dolega. Placed LT David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to play (PUP) list. Re-signed WR Allen Lazard. Placed DBs Henry Black, Kevin Kung, Will Redmond, DEs Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Keke and OLB Za’Darius Smith on the non-football injury list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Donte Moncrief with a non-football injury designation. Placed OT Geron Christian, RB Buddy Howell and WR Taywan Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DBs Cornell Armstrong, Lonnie Johnson, TE Pharaoh Brown and DE DeMarcus Walker on the non-football injury list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Kyle Long on the PUP list. Placed WR Chris Finke on injured reserve. Placed TE Nick Keizer on the non-football injury list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Tre’ McKitty and OT Rashawn Slater to four-year contracts. Placed RB Justin Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR John Hurst on the PUP list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LT Liam Eichenberg. Placed WR Preston Williams on the PUP list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach and Rick Dennison senior offensive advisor. Placed DT Jalen Twyman on the non-football injury list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Devin Smith. Placed TE Devin Asiasi on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Trent Brown and OLB Kyle Van Noy on the PUP list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Kendall Donnerson and CB Brian Poole. Placed OL Derrick Kelly on reserve/non-football list. Placed WR Michael Thomas on the PUP list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Kadarius Toney from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Blake Martinez and S Joshua Kalu on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Reggie Ragland on the non-football injury list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT George Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DTs Folorunso Fatukasi, Jonathan Marshall and DB Marcus Maye from the PUP list. Signed DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel and DE Eddie Yarbrough. Placed DB Tavarius Moore and RB Jeff Wilson on the PUP list. Placed CB Emmanuel Moseley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Andy Jones.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Darece Roberson. Waived DB Savion Smith.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Curtis Samuel on the PUP list. Placed OT Cornelius Lucas on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Tyrone Swoopes and G Najee Toran on the did not report list. Placed DB Deshazor Everett and DTs Tim Settle and Devaroe Lawrence on teh non-football injury list. Signed TE Logan Thomas to a three-year contract extension. Waived TE Deon Yelder and DE Jalen Jelks with an injured designation.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Drake Caggiula to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with C Kyle Criscuolo on a two-year contract extension. Agreed to terms with F Taro Hirose on a one-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed F Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed D Dominic Cormier.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Ricardo Pepi to a five-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $1 million in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2022 international roster slot from Colorado in exchange for F Mark-Anthony Kaye and a first round pick in 2022 SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA A&M — Named Ka’Lisa Stanfield as associate athletic director and senior woman administrator.

POST (Conn.) — Named John Jez men’s lacrosse coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Justin Irwin head strength and conditioning coach.

