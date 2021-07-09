U.S. Senior Open Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Omaha Country Club
|Omaha, Neb
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,798; Par: 70
|(a)amateur
|Second Round
Jim Furyk 72-64_136 -4
Stephen Ames 65-73_138 -2
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-71_139 -1
Ted Tryba 69-71_140 E
Tom Byrum 70-70_140 E
Billy Andrade 65-75_140 E
Shane Bertsch 70-70_140 E
Thongchai Jaidee 69-71_140 E
Fred Couples 69-71_140 E
Kent Jones 70-70_140 E
Greg Kraft 75-65_140 E
Jay Haas 69-71_140 E
Kevin Sutherland 72-68_140 E
Rod Pampling 69-72_141 +1
Bob Estes 71-70_141 +1
Jeff Maggert 71-70_141 +1
Mike Weir 70-71_141 +1
Alex Cejka 67-74_141 +1
Peter Fowler 71-70_141 +1
Mark O’Meara 70-71_141 +1
Wes Short, Jr. 66-75_141 +1
Gene Sauers 71-70_141 +1
David Toms 70-71_141 +1
Retief Goosen 72-69_141 +1
Fran Quinn 68-73_141 +1
Tom Lehman 70-72_142 +2
Robin Byrd 71-71_142 +2
Lee Janzen 69-73_142 +2
Robert Karlsson 67-75_142 +2
Darren Clarke 74-68_142 +2
Jerry Kelly 71-72_143 +3
Bernhard Langer 71-72_143 +3
Ernie Els 73-70_143 +3
Marcus Meloan 74-69_143 +3
Todd White (a) 71-72_143 +3
Marco Dawson 72-71_143 +3
Colin Montgomerie 69-74_143 +3
Judd Gibb 72-71_143 +3
Steve Runge 70-74_144 +4
Paul Goydos 72-72_144 +4
Joey Sindelar 74-70_144 +4
Steve Flesch 73-71_144 +4
Scott Parel 71-73_144 +4
Doug Barron 72-72_144 +4
Dicky Pride 74-70_144 +4
Markus Brier 71-73_144 +4
Jesús Rivas 72-72_144 +4
Kevin Kraft 70-75_145 +5
Mark Strickland (a) 71-74_145 +5
Vijay Singh 75-70_145 +5
Jerry Smith 69-76_145 +5
David Shacklady 72-74_146 +6
John Aber 74-72_146 +6
John Riegger 74-72_146 +6
Harry Rudolph 74-72_146 +6
William Mitchell (a) 70-76_146 +6
Jean-Francois Remesy 77-69_146 +6
Jeff Sluman 74-72_146 +6
Glen Day 71-75_146 +6
Jody Bellflower 73-74_147 +7
Bobby Gage 73-74_147 +7
Woody Austin 72-75_147 +7
Rocco Mediate 71-76_147 +7
Paul Broadhurst 72-75_147 +7
Billy Mayfair 75-72_147 +7
Michael McCoy (a) 73-74_147 +7
Barry Lane 78-69_147 +7
|The following players failed to make the cut
Jon Lindstrom (a) 74-74_148 +8
Phillip Price 75-73_148 +8
Carlos Franco 71-77_148 +8
José María Olazábal 77-71_148 +8
Skip Kendall 73-75_148 +8
Tom Pernice Jr. 75-73_148 +8
Rich Beem 73-75_148 +8
David McKenzie 75-73_148 +8
Ricardo Gonzalez 72-77_149 +9
Jeffrey Wilson (a) 70-79_149 +9
Chris Hunsucker 76-73_149 +9
Ken Tanigawa 73-76_149 +9
Corey Pavin 71-78_149 +9
Brett Quigley 72-77_149 +9
Matt Gogel 75-74_149 +9
Brian Lovett (a) 74-75_149 +9
Bob Royak (a) 73-76_149 +9
Frank Esposito 76-73_149 +9
Esteban Toledo 75-74_149 +9
Tim Petrovic 72-77_149 +9
Kenny Perry 71-78_149 +9
James Kingston 77-72_149 +9
Robert Funk 74-75_149 +9
Tim Hogarth (a) 75-75_150 +10
Clark Dennis 75-75_150 +10
Cameron Beckman 75-75_150 +10
Chris DiMarco 73-77_150 +10
Roger Newsom (a) 78-72_150 +10
Ray Franz, Jr. 73-77_150 +10
Mauricio Molina 71-79_150 +10
Massy Kuramoto 73-77_150 +10
Joe Durant 72-78_150 +10
Bobby Cochran 74-76_150 +10
Ken Duke 74-77_151 +11
Craig Vanhorn 79-72_151 +11
Todd Bailey 76-75_151 +11
Roger Chapman 73-78_151 +11
Olin Browne 79-72_151 +11
Sam Randolph 79-73_152 +12
Brad Bryant 73-79_152 +12
Buck Brittain (a) 78-74_152 +12
Sean Crowley (a) 74-78_152 +12
Dave Quinn 78-75_153 +13
Scott Verplank 78-75_153 +13
Eric Bogar 73-80_153 +13
Steve Schneiter 75-78_153 +13
Terry Walsh 79-74_153 +13
Michael Ketcham (a) 80-73_153 +13
Joakim Haeggman 78-76_154 +14
Steve Isley 78-76_154 +14
Fred Funk 77-77_154 +14
José Coceres 75-79_154 +14
William Smith (a) 76-78_154 +14
Brad Klapprott 76-78_154 +14
Doug Clapp (a) 77-78_155 +15
Eric Veilleux 76-79_155 +15
Keith Decker (a) 76-79_155 +15
Tom Werkmeister 78-77_155 +15
Chad Frank (a) 77-78_155 +15
Anthony Smith 76-79_155 +15
Gene Fieger 78-77_155 +15
Tim Cobb (a) 76-80_156 +16
Claud Cooper (a) 76-81_157 +17
John Bearrie (a) 82-75_157 +17
Brian Cairns 80-78_158 +18
Sal Felice II (a) 76-82_158 +18
Yong K. Lee 80-79_159 +19
Ken Crawford (a) 88-71_159 +19
Neal Hendee (a) 82-77_159 +19
Dean Channell (a) 80-80_160 +20
John Ogden 78-82_160 +20
Lionel Kunka 79-81_160 +20
Brent Murray 77-83_160 +20
Eric Rustand (a) 84-78_162 +22
Ricky Bell (a) 79-83_162 +22
Travis Steed (a) 78-84_162 +22
Mike Laudien 81-82_163 +23
Kelly Grunewald (a) 81-82_163 +23
Greg Davies (a) 79-84_163 +23
Chad Ibbotson (a) 83-81_164 +24
Drew Forrester (a) 81-83_164 +24
Chris Jorgensen 82-82_164 +24
Greg Daggett (a) 86-84_170 +30
Wade Weems 81-90_171 +31
Jim Patterson (a) 78-93_171 +31
Scott Lorenz (a) 83-89_172 +32
Stan Souza 89-87_176 +36
