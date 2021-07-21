Trending:
United States 1, Canada 0

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

United States Canada
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 1 7 1 Totals 21 0 1 0
Haylie Mc Cleney cf 3 1 3 0 Victoria Hayward lf 3 0 0 0
Janie Reed lf 2 0 0 0 Larissa Franklin cf 2 0 0 0
Amanda Chidester ss-dp 4 0 2 1 Kelsey Harshman 2b 3 0 0 0
Valerie Arioto 1b 4 0 1 0 Kaleigh Rafter c 3 0 0 0
Ali Aguilar 2b 1 0 0 0 Jenn Salling 1b 3 0 0 0
Michelle Moultrie rf 2 0 0 0 Erika Polidori ss-dp 2 0 0 0
Bubba Nickles ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Emma Entzminger 3b 2 0 0 0
Delaney Spaulding dp-ss 3 0 1 0 Jen Gilbert rf 1 0 0 0
Kelsey Stewart 3b 2 0 0 0 Joey Lye pr 0 0 0 0
Aubree Munro c 3 0 0 0 Janet Leung dp-ss 1 0 0 0
Sara Groenewegen p-ph 1 0 1 0
United States 000 010 0 1
Canada 000 000 0 0

E_Harshman (1), Stewart (1). LOB_United States 9, Canada 3. 2B_Groenewegen (1), Spaulding (1). SB_Reed (2), Stewart (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Monica Abbott W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 3 9
IP H R ER BB SO
Canada
Jenna Caira L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Sara Groenewegen 2 3 0 0 1 4
Danielle Lawrie 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lauren Regula 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Groenewegen (Aguilar), Regula (Aguilar)

Umpires_Home, Manuel Tovar, Venezuela; First, Jose Chaparro, Puerto Rico; Second, Mariana Prins, Netherlands; Third, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan.

T_1:59.

