United States 1, Canada 0
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|21
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haylie Mc Cleney cf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Victoria Hayward lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Janie Reed lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larissa Franklin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Amanda Chidester ss-dp
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kelsey Harshman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valerie Arioto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kaleigh Rafter c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ali Aguilar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jenn Salling 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Michelle Moultrie rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Erika Polidori ss-dp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bubba Nickles ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Emma Entzminger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Delaney Spaulding dp-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jen Gilbert rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelsey Stewart 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joey Lye pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aubree Munro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Janet Leung dp-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sara Groenewegen p-ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|United States
|000
|010
|0
|—
|1
|Canada
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Harshman (1), Stewart (1). LOB_United States 9, Canada 3. 2B_Groenewegen (1), Spaulding (1). SB_Reed (2), Stewart (1)
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Monica Abbott W, 1-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Jenna Caira L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sara Groenewegen
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Danielle Lawrie
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lauren Regula
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Groenewegen (Aguilar), Regula (Aguilar)
Umpires_Home, Manuel Tovar, Venezuela; First, Jose Chaparro, Puerto Rico; Second, Mariana Prins, Netherlands; Third, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan.
T_1:59.
