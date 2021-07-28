Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

United States 120, Iran 66

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 2:40 am
< a min read
      

United States 120, Iran 66

Iran (66)

A. Kazemi 2-2 1-2 5, H. Haddadi 5-7 4-8 14, M. Hassanzadeh 2-3 0-0 4, N. Rezaeifar 5-10 0-0 13, S. Davarpanah 3-7 0-0 8, M. Jamshidijafarabadi 5-14 2-3 14, B. Yakhchalidehkordi 2-6 0-0 6, M. Nik Khahbahrami 1-5 0-0 2, P. Jalalpoor 0-2 0-0 0, M. Vahedi 0-5 0-0 0, A. Geramipoor 0-4 0-0 0, M. Rostampour 0-2 0-0 0, TOTAL 25-67 7-13 66

United States (120)

D. Green 1-1 2-2 5, K. Johnson 1-1 2-2 4, D. Booker 6-9 4-4 16, K. Middleton 4-6 0-0 10, J. McGee 4-6 1-1 9, Z. Lavine 3-5 5-5 13, K. Durant 4-8 0-0 10, J. Holiday 3-6 0-0 8, B. Adebayo 3-6 0-0 6, J. Grant 1-2 1-2 4, D. Lillard 7-15 0-0 21, J. Tatum 5-11 2-2 14, TOTAL 42-76 17-18 120

Iran 12 18 13 23 66
United States 28 32 22 38 120

Halftime_United States 60, Iran 30. 3-Point Goals_United States 19-39 (D. Lillard 7-13, J. Tatum 2-7, K. Middleton 2-4, K. Durant 2-4, Z. Lavine 2-4, J. Holiday 2-3, D. Green 1-1, J. Grant 1-1, D. Booker 0-1, J. McGee 0-1), Iran 9-26 (N. Rezaeifar 3-4, M. Jamshidijafarabadi 2-6, B. Yakhchalidehkordi 2-5, S. Davarpanah 2-4, M. Vahedi 0-2, M. Nik Khahbahrami 0-2, P. Jalalpoor 0-2, M. Rostampour 0-1). Rebounds_United States 35 (K. Durant 5), Iran 37 (H. Haddadi 7). Assists_United States 34 (Z. Lavine 8), Iran 17 (P. Jalalpoor 3). Total fouls_United States 16, Iran 15.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service