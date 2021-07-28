United States 120, Iran 66
Iran (66)
A. Kazemi 2-2 1-2 5, H. Haddadi 5-7 4-8 14, M. Hassanzadeh 2-3 0-0 4, N. Rezaeifar 5-10 0-0 13, S. Davarpanah 3-7 0-0 8, M. Jamshidijafarabadi 5-14 2-3 14, B. Yakhchalidehkordi 2-6 0-0 6, M. Nik Khahbahrami 1-5 0-0 2, P. Jalalpoor 0-2 0-0 0, M. Vahedi 0-5 0-0 0, A. Geramipoor 0-4 0-0 0, M. Rostampour 0-2 0-0 0, TOTAL 25-67 7-13 66
United States (120)
D. Green 1-1 2-2 5, K. Johnson 1-1 2-2 4, D. Booker 6-9 4-4 16, K. Middleton 4-6 0-0 10, J. McGee 4-6 1-1 9, Z. Lavine 3-5 5-5 13, K. Durant 4-8 0-0 10, J. Holiday 3-6 0-0 8, B. Adebayo 3-6 0-0 6, J. Grant 1-2 1-2 4, D. Lillard 7-15 0-0 21, J. Tatum 5-11 2-2 14, TOTAL 42-76 17-18 120
|Iran
|12
|18
|13
|23
|—
|66
|United States
|28
|32
|22
|38
|—
|120
Halftime_United States 60, Iran 30. 3-Point Goals_United States 19-39 (D. Lillard 7-13, J. Tatum 2-7, K. Middleton 2-4, K. Durant 2-4, Z. Lavine 2-4, J. Holiday 2-3, D. Green 1-1, J. Grant 1-1, D. Booker 0-1, J. McGee 0-1), Iran 9-26 (N. Rezaeifar 3-4, M. Jamshidijafarabadi 2-6, B. Yakhchalidehkordi 2-5, S. Davarpanah 2-4, M. Vahedi 0-2, M. Nik Khahbahrami 0-2, P. Jalalpoor 0-2, M. Rostampour 0-1). Rebounds_United States 35 (K. Durant 5), Iran 37 (H. Haddadi 7). Assists_United States 34 (Z. Lavine 8), Iran 17 (P. Jalalpoor 3). Total fouls_United States 16, Iran 15.
