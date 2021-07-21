Trending:
United States 2, Italy 0

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 2:47 am
Italy United States
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 0 1 0 Totals 21 2 5 2
Andrea Howard rf 3 0 0 0 Haylie Mc Cleney cf 2 0 1 0
Amanda Fama ss 3 0 0 0 Janie Reed lf 1 0 0 1
Emily Carosone dp 2 0 0 0 Amanda Chidester rf-dp 3 0 1 0
Erika Piancastelli c 3 0 0 0 Valerie Arioto 1b 2 1 1 0
Giulia Longhi 3b 3 0 0 0 Ali Aguilar 2b 1 0 0 0
Andrea Filler 2b 2 0 1 0 Michelle Moultrie dp-rf 3 0 1 1
Marta Gasparotto 1b 2 0 0 0 Delaney Spaulding ss 3 0 0 0
Giulia Koutsoyanopulos cf 2 0 0 0 Kelsey Stewart 3b 3 0 0 0
Laura Vigna lf 2 0 0 0 Aubree Munro c 2 1 1 0
Rachel Garcia ph 1 0 0 0
Italy 000 000 0 0
United States 000 110 x 2

E_Longhi (2). LOB_United States 7, Italy 3. S_Reed (1). SH_Reed (1). SB_Aguilar (1), Reed (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Italy
Greta Cecchetti L, 0-1 4 4 2 2 2 1
Alexia Lacatena 2 1 0 0 1 1
IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Monica Abbott S, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cat Osterman W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 0 9

HBP_by Osterman (Carosone, Filler)

Umpires_Home, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan; First, Frankie Billingsley, Canada; Second, Miki Yabe, Japan; Third, Mariana Prins, Netherlands.

T_1:39.

