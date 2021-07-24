On Air: Issues in the News
United States 2, Mexico 0

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:44 am
< a min read
      

United States 2, Mexico 0

United States Mexico
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 2 6 2 Totals 23 0 1 0
Haylie Mc Cleney cf 4 1 2 0 Sydney Romero 3b 2 0 0 0
Janie Reed lf 4 0 0 0 Amanda Sanchez 3b 1 0 0 0
Amanda Chidester rf-dp 4 0 0 0 Nicole Rangel cf 3 0 0 0
Valerie Arioto 1b 2 0 0 0 Tatyana Forbes cf 0 0 0 0
Ali Aguilar 2b 3 0 2 2 Anissa Urtez ss 2 0 0 0
Michelle Moultrie rf-dp 3 0 0 0 Brittany Cervantes c-dp 3 0 0 0
Delaney Spaulding ss 2 0 0 0 Suzannah Brookshire lf 2 0 0 0
Kelsey Stewart 3b 3 0 1 0 Victoria Vidales 1b 3 0 1 0
Dejah Mulipola c 2 1 1 0 Chelsea Gonzales 2b 3 0 0 0
Aubree Munro c 0 0 0 0 Sashel Palacios dp-c 2 0 0 0
Stefania Aradillas rf 2 0 0 0
United States 002 000 0 2
Mexico 000 000 0 0

E_Aguilar (1), Palacios (1), Rangel (1), Urtez (1). LOB_United States 7, Mexico 4. S_Mc Cleney (1), Spaulding (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Monica Abbott S, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cat Osterman W, 2-0 6 1 0 0 1 4

HBP_by Osterman (Urtez)

IP H R ER BB SO
Mexico
Dallas Escobedo L, 0-2 2 2 2 2 2 2
Sierra Hyland 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Danielle OToole 3 2-3 3 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Mariana Prins, Netherlands; First, Genevieve Gaudreau, Canada; Second, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan; Third, Kyira Cox, Australia.

T_1:47.

