United States 2, Mexico 0

United States Mexico ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 2 6 2 Totals 23 0 1 0 Haylie Mc Cleney cf 4 1 2 0 Sydney Romero 3b 2 0 0 0 Janie Reed lf 4 0 0 0 Amanda Sanchez 3b 1 0 0 0 Amanda Chidester rf-dp 4 0 0 0 Nicole Rangel cf 3 0 0 0 Valerie Arioto 1b 2 0 0 0 Tatyana Forbes cf 0 0 0 0 Ali Aguilar 2b 3 0 2 2 Anissa Urtez ss 2 0 0 0 Michelle Moultrie rf-dp 3 0 0 0 Brittany Cervantes c-dp 3 0 0 0 Delaney Spaulding ss 2 0 0 0 Suzannah Brookshire lf 2 0 0 0 Kelsey Stewart 3b 3 0 1 0 Victoria Vidales 1b 3 0 1 0 Dejah Mulipola c 2 1 1 0 Chelsea Gonzales 2b 3 0 0 0 Aubree Munro c 0 0 0 0 Sashel Palacios dp-c 2 0 0 0 Stefania Aradillas rf 2 0 0 0

United States 002 000 0 — 2 Mexico 000 000 0 — 0

E_Aguilar (1), Palacios (1), Rangel (1), Urtez (1). LOB_United States 7, Mexico 4. S_Mc Cleney (1), Spaulding (1)

IP H R ER BB SO United States

Monica Abbott S, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Cat Osterman W, 2-0 6 1 0 0 1 4

HBP_by Osterman (Urtez)

IP H R ER BB SO Mexico

Dallas Escobedo L, 0-2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Sierra Hyland 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Danielle OToole 3 2-3 3 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Mariana Prins, Netherlands; First, Genevieve Gaudreau, Canada; Second, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan; Third, Kyira Cox, Australia.

T_1:47.

