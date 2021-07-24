United States 2, Mexico 0
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haylie Mc Cleney cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sydney Romero 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Janie Reed lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Amanda Sanchez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Amanda Chidester rf-dp
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nicole Rangel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valerie Arioto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tatyana Forbes cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ali Aguilar 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Anissa Urtez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Michelle Moultrie rf-dp
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brittany Cervantes c-dp
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Delaney Spaulding ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzannah Brookshire lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelsey Stewart 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Victoria Vidales 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dejah Mulipola c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chelsea Gonzales 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aubree Munro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sashel Palacios dp-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stefania Aradillas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|United States
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
|Mexico
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Aguilar (1), Palacios (1), Rangel (1), Urtez (1). LOB_United States 7, Mexico 4. S_Mc Cleney (1), Spaulding (1)
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Monica Abbott S, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cat Osterman W, 2-0
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
HBP_by Osterman (Urtez)
|Dallas Escobedo L, 0-2
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sierra Hyland
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle OToole
|3
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Mariana Prins, Netherlands; First, Genevieve Gaudreau, Canada; Second, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan; Third, Kyira Cox, Australia.
T_1:47.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments