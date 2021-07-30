United States 2, Netherlands 2, United States advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Netherlands 2, United States 2, United States advances 4-2 on penalty kicks
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Netherlands, Miedema, 18th minute; 2, United States, Mewis, (Williams), 28th; 3, United States, Williams, 31st.
Second Half_4, Netherlands, Miedema, 54th.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks — Netherlands, Vivianne Miedema, NG; Dominique Janssen, G; Stefanie Van der Gragt, G; Aniek Nouwen, NG. United States, Rose Lavelle, G; Alex Morgan, G; Christen Press, G; Megan Rapinoe, G.
Yellow Cards_Horan, United States, 77th; Van de Donk, Netherlands, 90th+4; O Hara, United States, 115th.
Referee_Kate Jacewicz.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments