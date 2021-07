United States 20, South Africa 3

United States 3 9 3 5 — 20 South Africa 0 1 1 1 — 3

First Quarter_1, United States, A. Bowen, 6:44. 2, United States, L. Cupido, 5:01. 3, United States, B. Hallock, 0:58.

Second Quarter_4, United States, B. Stevenson, 7:32 (PP). 5, United States, J. Hooper, 6:57 (PS). 6, South Africa, J. Evezard, 6:28. 7, United States, B. Stevenson, 5:16. 8, United States, M. Vavic, 4:37. 9, United States, B. Stevenson, 3:34. 10, United States, J. Hooper, 3:10 (PP). 11, United States, M. Irving, 1:40 (PP). 12, United States, D. Woodhead, 1:00. 13, United States, H. Daube, 0:21 (PP).

Third Quarter_14, South Africa, Y. Margro, 7:08. 15, United States, A. Bowen, 6:45 (PP). 16, United States, B. Hallock, 5:49 (PP). 17, United States, D. Woodhead, 5:02 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_18, United States, H. Daube, 7:14. 19, United States, M. Irving, 4:52. 20, United States, J. Hooper, 4:10 (PS). 21, United States, B. Hallock, 1:14. 22, South Africa, N. Badenhorst, 0:36 (PP). 23, United States, B. Hallock, 0:04 (PP).

Exclusions_United States 4 (H. Daube 1, J. Smith 1, D. Woodhead 2); South Africa 16 (M. Mayman 1, N. Rodda 1, Y. Margro 3, D. Stewart 3, D. Card 4, C. Laurenson 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; South Africa None.

Penalty Fouls_United States None; South Africa 3 (Y. Margro 1, D. Stewart 1, R. Stone 1).

Ejections_United States None; South Africa 4 (D. Card, C. Laurenson, Y. Margro, D. Stewart).

Referees_Zhang Liang, China. Vojin Putnikovic, Serbia. Evgeny Sharonov, International Swimming Federation. William Shaw, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.