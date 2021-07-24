Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

United States 3, Argentina 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 11:46 pm
< a min read
      

United States 3, Argentina 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)

United States_Spiker-J. Thompson (18-23) (won-total attempts); Blocker-F. Akinradewo (2-10), H. Washington (3-9), J. Thompson (2-8); Server-F. Akinradewo (0-6), H. Washington (1-8), J. Larson (1-13), M. Bartsch-Hackley (2-16), J. Poulter (1-15), J. Thompson (0-12); Scorer-J. Thompson (20-43).

Argentina_Spiker-P. Nizetich (7-22), E. Mercado (14-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Farriol (2-6), C. Herrera Rodriguez (1-1), J. Lazcano (2-10), P. Nizetich (1-3); Server-D. Bulaich Simian (0-7), B. Farriol (0-4), A. Fortuna (0-4), C. Herrera Rodriguez (0-5), J. Lazcano (0-7), V. Mayer (0-9), P. Nizetich (0-14), E. Rodriguez (0-3), E. Mercado (0-8); Scorer-E. Mercado (14-38).

Referees_Sumie Myoi, Japan. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon