United States 3, France 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-22)

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 11:43 am
United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (13-20), T. Sander (12-19) (won-total attempts); Blocker-D. Smith (1-7), T. Defalco (1-4), T. Sander (2-5), M. Holt (1-7); Server-D. Smith (0-9), M. Anderson (0-14), M. Christenson (0-9), T. Defalco (0-17), T. Sander (1-11), M. Holt (0-13); Scorer-T. Sander (15-35).

France_Spiker-S. Boyer (6-12), E. Ngapeth (8-16), J. Patry (7-13), K. Tillie (2-10) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (1-8), S. Boyer (1-4), A. Brizard (0-2), T. Clevenot (0-1), E. Ngapeth (0-4), J. Patry (0-4), K. Tillie (0-2), N. le Goff (0-6); Server-B. Chinenyeze (0-6), S. Boyer (0-4), A. Brizard (1-11), Y. Louati (0-2), E. Ngapeth (1-11), J. Patry (1-5), K. Tillie (0-8), B. Toniutti (0-1), N. le Goff (0-9); Scorer-E. Ngapeth (9-31).

Referees_Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Hernan Casamiquela, Argentina. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

