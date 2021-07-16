Trending:
Urias scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Colorado

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 4:36 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-35, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-51, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +170, Dodgers -202; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will face off on Friday.

The Rockies are 31-17 on their home turf. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .364.

The Dodgers have gone 26-21 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a mark of .559.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-5. Jimmy Nelson secured his first victory and Justin Turner went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Yency Almonte registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 33 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 37 extra base hits and 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Kyle Freeland: (blister), Brendan Rodgers: (illness).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

