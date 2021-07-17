Urías, Smith lead Dodgers past virus-impacted Rockies, 10-4

DENVER (AP) — Julio Urías became the first 12-game winner in the majors, Will Smith drove in four runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the coronavirus-compromised Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Friday night.

The Rockies were without manager Bud Black and five other team members due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing. News of the outbreak came a day after Boston’s scheduled game in New York was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Yankees players. Boston and New York did play Friday night.

In addition to Black, first base coach Ron Gideon and four Rockies players were not available Friday. Right-hander Antonio Senzatela was scheduled to start but was added to the COVID-19 injured list instead, along with fellow pitchers Yency Almonte and Jhoulys Chacín, and outfielder Yonathan Daza.

Bench coach Mike Redmond served as acting manager.

Mookie Betts had three hits and scored twice, and All-Star Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers. Every starter in the lineup had at least one hit and scored.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6) was slated to start Saturday night but was informed Thursday he would be moved up to Friday. The Dodgers scored five runs off him in the first inning, three on Taylor’s 11th homer of the season, and two more in the fourth.

C.J. Cron hit a grand slam for Colorado in the third inning, but Urías (12-3) didn’t allow another run in 5 2/3 innings. He also had a single and scored.

Los Angeles added three runs in the fifth off reliever Justin Lawrence.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager (right hand) will play a simulated game Saturday at Camelback Ranch, the team’s spring training site. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Seager will play five or six innings and get three at-bats.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (left forearm tightness) made a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque, allowing three runs and five hits in four innings. Gomber was placed on the 10-day injured list June 20.

Los Angeles added reliever Jimmie Sherfy to the active roster and the right-hander pitched the ninth inning. Sherfy was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Tuesday a week after he was designated for assignment.

The 29-year-old Sherfy was 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 games with the Giants.

RHP Walker Buehler (9-1, 2.36 ERA) will make his second start of the season against Colorado and face Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-3, 5.48) on Saturday.

