Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US heavy favorite to win 7th straight gold in women’s hoops

DOUG FEINBERG
July 12, 2021 7:21 pm
2 min read
      

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: The United States won its sixth consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball with arguably the best team ever assembled. The Americans routed their opponents, winning by an average of nearly 40 points a game, including a 29-point win over Spain in the championship contest. Serbia edged France for the bronze medal.

TOKYO EXPECTATIONS: The U.S. is the heavy favorite to win another gold and give Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird a record fifth Olympic gold medal. The only previous American to play women’s basketball in five Olympics was Teresa Edwards. She won four golds and a bronze. It should be a really interesting contest to see who will join the U.S. on the medal podium with a handful of nations having their eyes on winning a medal, including Serbia, Spain, France, Canada and host Japan.

WNBA FLAVOR: Besides the U.S. team, many of the other countries are led by WNBA stars. Half of the Australian roster, led by Liz Cambage, is currently in the WNBA. The Opals are led by Phoenix Mercury coach Sandy Brondello. Some of the other WNBA players in the Olympics include Emma Meesseman (Belgium), Kia Nurse (Canada), Marine Johannès (France), Astou Ndour (Spain).

AFRICAN DREAMS: Nigeria will try and end a winless drought for African teams at the Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games. The African nation went 1-5 that year and no team from that continent has won a game since. There are hopes for that to potentially change: Nigeria went 3-4 at the World Champions in 2018, falling to the U.S. in the quarterfinals.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

WHAT’S NEW: With the addition of 3×3 as a basketball discipline, teams are now only playing potentially six games at most in the tournament instead of eight. The last time the medalists played fewer than eight games was 1992. The 12 teams were put into three pools instead of two. The quarterfinalists will be the top two teams in each pool and two others based on a FIBA ranking system.

GOLD MEDAL MOMENT

The gold medal game is set for Aug. 8.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent