USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mississippi St (31)
|50-18
|799
|7
|2. Vanderbilt
|49-18
|760
|3
|3. Texas
|50-17
|713
|4
|(tie) N.C. State (1)
|37-19
|713
|17
|5. Tennessee
|50-18
|626
|2
|6. Arizona
|45-18
|620
|5
|7. Stanford
|39-17
|619
|9
|8. Arkansas
|50-13
|593
|1
|9. Virginia
|36-27
|558
|NR
|10. Notre Dame
|34-13
|493
|6
|11. Mississippi
|45-22
|462
|11
|12. Texas Tech
|39-17
|447
|7
|13. East Carolina
|44-17
|412
|14
|14. Dallas Baptist
|41-18
|336
|NR
|15. Oregon
|39-16
|271
|12
|16. TCU
|41-19
|261
|10
|17. Old Dominion
|44-16
|243
|15
|18. LSU
|38-25
|215
|NR
|19. Nebraska
|34-14
|195
|19
|20. UC Irvine
|43-18
|187
|16
|21. Louisiana Tech
|45-20
|175
|18
|22. South Florida
|31-30
|127
|NR
|23. Southern Miss
|40-21
|104
|20
|24. UCLA
|37-20
|73
|21
|25. Florida
|38-22
|48
|13
Dropped out: No. 22 Gonzaga (34-19); No. 23 Oklahoma State (36-19); No. 24 Florida State (31-24); No. 25 Charlotte (40-21).
Others receiving votes: Charlotte (40-21) 39; UC Santa Barbara (41-20) 37; South Carolina (34-23) 37; Liberty (41-16) 35; Gonzaga (34-19) 31; Oregon State (37-24) 28; Florida State (31-24) 26; Oklahoma State (36-19) 26; Georgia Tech (31-25) 21; Maryland (30-18) 17; Fairfield (39-5) 15; Duke (33-22) 10; South Alabama (36-22) 9; Michigan (27-19) 8; Central Michigan (42-18) 3; Miami (Fla.) (33-21) 3; Arizona State (33-22) 2; Connecticut (34-19) 2; Indiana State (31-21) 1.
