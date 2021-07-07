Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

USC’s Isaiah Mobley won’t follow brother to NBA draft

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley decided not to follow his younger brother, Evan, into the NBA draft. The junior announced Wednesday that he has withdrawn his name and will return to Southern California this fall.

Mobley averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds last season, when the Trojans reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That’s when the forward broke out, averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds in four games.

The Trojans lost their top two scorers — Evan Mobley and Tahj Eaddy — to the NBA draft. Isaiah White and Chevez Goodwin will take advantage of the NCAA allowing players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and return to the team.

Evan Mobley was named the Pac-12′s player, defensive player and freshman of the year. He’s expected to be among the top picks in the draft on July 29.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo