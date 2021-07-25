Trending:
Valentin scores, San Jose draws Houston 1-1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 12:48 am
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zarek Valentin’s own goal helped the San Jose Earthquakes play the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 tie Saturday.

Matias Vera opened a 1-0 lead for the Dynamo (3-4-8) in the 40th minute. Valentin put the Earthquakes (3-7-5) on the scoreboard with an own goal in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Dynamo outshot the Earthquakes 7-5, with five shots on goal to two for the Earthquakes.

JT Marcinkowski saved four of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Marko Maric had two saves for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Earthquakes visit the Seattle Sounders and the Dynamo host Real Salt Lake.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

