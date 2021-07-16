Trending:
Sports News

Wacha expected to start for the Rays against Braves

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 4:36 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (53-37, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-45, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-2, 4.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (8-3, 4.09 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -131, Rays +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Braves Friday.

The Braves are 24-22 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s lineup has 123 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Rays are 25-20 on the road. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 21 home runs and is batting .208.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Brosseau: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

