Wainwright expected to start for the Cardinals against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (57-32, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-46, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-3, 1.73 ERA, .81 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +145, Giants -165; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Cardinals are 23-18 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Giants are 27-19 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Brandon Crawford with a mark of .358.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-2. Alex Wood notched his eighth victory and Darin Ruf went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Johan Oviedo took his fifth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 56 RBIs and is batting .265.

Crawford leads the Giants with 58 RBIs and is batting .289.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

