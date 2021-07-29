Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Walker expected to start for the Mets against the Braves

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (50-52, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (54-46, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -143, Braves +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Thursday.

The Mets are 32-17 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 110 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 22, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Braves are 24-27 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .427 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets won the last meeting 2-1. Trevor May notched his fourth victory and Brandon Drury went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Max Fried registered his seventh loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 35 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 52 extra base hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.83 ERA

Braves: 5-5, .248 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality