On Air: Issues in the News
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Walker scheduled to start for New York against Toronto

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:24 am
2 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (48-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (51-43, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +107, Blue Jays -123; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Saturday.

The Mets are 29-14 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.6.

The Blue Jays are 26-23 in road games. Toronto has a collective .263 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .325.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-0. Tylor Megill secured his first victory and Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for New York. Steven Matz registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 33 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 79 RBIs and is batting .325.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jeff McNeil: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon