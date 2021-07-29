Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 3 7 3 2 5 Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Soto rf 1 0 1 0 2 0 .297 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Harrison 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .289 García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Parra lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .257 Gomes c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .272 Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 22 1 3 1 3 7 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229 B.Harper rf 1 0 1 0 2 0 .297 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Realmuto c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .260 Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Herrera cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Washington 010 000 2_3 7 0 Philadelphia 000 100 0_1 3 0

a-grounded out for Scherzer in the 7th.

LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Harrison 2 (22), Parra (5), B.Harper (21). HR_Gomes (9), off Wheeler; Realmuto (11), off Scherzer. RBIs_Parra (9), Gomes 2 (35), Realmuto (40). SF_Parra.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (García); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, McCutchen). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Bell, McCutchen, Herrera.

DP_Washington 2 (Escobar, Bell; Harrison, García, Bell); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller; Segura, Gregorius, Miller).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 8-4 6 3 1 1 3 5 88 2.76 Finnegan, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.29

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 8-6 7 7 3 3 2 5 100 2.45

HBP_Scherzer (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:06.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.