Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|3
|7
|3
|2
|5
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Soto rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Harrison 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Parra lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|B.Harper rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Washington
|010
|000
|2_3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|0_1
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Scherzer in the 7th.
LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Harrison 2 (22), Parra (5), B.Harper (21). HR_Gomes (9), off Wheeler; Realmuto (11), off Scherzer. RBIs_Parra (9), Gomes 2 (35), Realmuto (40). SF_Parra.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (García); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, McCutchen). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Bell, McCutchen, Herrera.
DP_Washington 2 (Escobar, Bell; Harrison, García, Bell); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller; Segura, Gregorius, Miller).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 8-4
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|88
|2.76
|Finnegan, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.29
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 8-6
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|100
|2.45
HBP_Scherzer (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:06.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments