Sports News

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 2:26 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 3 7 3 Totals 22 1 3 1
Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0
Soto rf 1 0 1 0 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Harper rf 1 0 1 0
Harrison 3b 3 1 2 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0
García 2b 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 1 1 1
Parra lf 2 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 1 2 2 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0
Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 0 1 0
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0
a-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Washington 010 000 2 3
Philadelphia 000 100 0 1

DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Harrison 2 (22), Parra (5), B.Harper (21). HR_Gomes (9), Realmuto (11). SF_Parra (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer, W, 8-4 6 3 1 1 3 5
Finnegan, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Wheeler, L, 8-6 7 7 3 3 2 5

HBP_Scherzer (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:06.

Sports News

