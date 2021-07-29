Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|22
|1
|3
|1
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Harper rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Parra lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|010
|000
|2
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Harrison 2 (22), Parra (5), B.Harper (21). HR_Gomes (9), Realmuto (11). SF_Parra (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer, W, 8-4
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Finnegan, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler, L, 8-6
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
HBP_Scherzer (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:06.
