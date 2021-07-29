Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 3 7 3 Totals 22 1 3 1 Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 Soto rf 1 0 1 0 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Harper rf 1 0 1 0 Harrison 3b 3 1 2 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 1 1 1 Parra lf 2 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 2 2 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 0 1 0 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 a-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0

Washington 010 000 2 — 3 Philadelphia 000 100 0 — 1

DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Harrison 2 (22), Parra (5), B.Harper (21). HR_Gomes (9), Realmuto (11). SF_Parra (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Scherzer, W, 8-4 6 3 1 1 3 5 Finnegan, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Wheeler, L, 8-6 7 7 3 3 2 5

HBP_Scherzer (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ben May; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:06.

