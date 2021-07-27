Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 37 4 9 4 Escobar 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 Turner ss 1 1 1 0 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 Parra lf 3 1 1 0 B.Harper rf 5 1 3 2 Soto rf 4 2 2 3 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 1 Bell 1b 3 1 1 3 Hoskins 1b 2 1 2 0 Harrison lf-2b 4 0 2 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0 Barrera c 4 0 1 0 Herrera cf 3 0 2 1 Robles cf 3 1 0 0 Moore p 1 0 0 0 Stevenson ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 1 0 0 0 Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0

Washington 330 000 000 — 6 Philadelphia 100 120 000 — 4

E_Kieboom (1). DP_Washington 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Harrison (20), B.Harper (20), Hoskins (27), Herrera (16). HR_Bell (16), Soto (18), B.Harper (16), McCutchen (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 Clay 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Suero W,2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Finnegan H,11 1 0 0 0 2 0 Hand S,21-26 1 0 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Moore L,0-3 4 7 6 6 2 3 Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Moore (Escobar).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14. A_20,135 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.