Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:37 pm
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 37 4 9 4
Escobar 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 5 1 1 0
Turner ss 1 1 1 0 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0
Parra lf 3 1 1 0 B.Harper rf 5 1 3 2
Soto rf 4 2 2 3 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 1
Bell 1b 3 1 1 3 Hoskins 1b 2 1 2 0
Harrison lf-2b 4 0 2 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0
Barrera c 4 0 1 0 Herrera cf 3 0 2 1
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 Moore p 1 0 0 0
Stevenson ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0
Clay p 1 0 0 0 Bohm ph 1 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0
Washington 330 000 000 6
Philadelphia 100 120 000 4

E_Kieboom (1). DP_Washington 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Harrison (20), B.Harper (20), Hoskins (27), Herrera (16). HR_Bell (16), Soto (18), B.Harper (16), McCutchen (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 4
Clay 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Suero W,2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Finnegan H,11 1 0 0 0 2 0
Hand S,21-26 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Moore L,0-3 4 7 6 6 2 3
Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Moore (Escobar).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14. A_20,135 (42,792).

