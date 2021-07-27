Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:37 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 8 6 2 8
Escobar 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Turner ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .322
Parra lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Soto rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .295
Bell 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .248
Harrison lf-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285
Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Barrera c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .203
Stevenson ph-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Clay p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 9 4 3 7
Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .310
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .259
B.Harper rf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .295
McCutchen lf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .237
Hoskins 1b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .236
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Herrera cf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .240
Moore p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .159
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 330 000 000_6 8 1
Philadelphia 100 120 000_4 9 0

a-grounded out for Moore in the 4th. b-flied out for Anderson in the 6th. c-flied out for Brogdon in the 8th. d- for Robles in the 9th. e-struck out for Finnegan in the 9th.

E_Kieboom (1). LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Harrison (20), B.Harper (20), Hoskins (27), Herrera (16). HR_Bell (16), off Moore; Soto (18), off Moore; B.Harper (16), off Fedde; McCutchen (19), off Fedde. RBIs_Bell 3 (51), Soto 3 (58), B.Harper 2 (37), Herrera (27), McCutchen (56).

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Barrera, Kieboom); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Miller, Knapp, McCutchen). RISP_Washington 2 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

GIDP_Robles, Parra.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins; Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 86 5.05
Clay 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.03
Suero W,2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.99
Finnegan H,11 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 3.38
Hand S,21-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.59
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore L,0-3 4 7 6 6 2 3 69 6.46
Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 6.98
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.10
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.60
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Clay 1-0, Suero 1-0. HBP_Moore (Escobar).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14. A_20,135 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service