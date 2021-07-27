Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 6 2 8 Escobar 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Turner ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .322 Parra lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Soto rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .295 Bell 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .248 Harrison lf-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Barrera c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Robles cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .203 Stevenson ph-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Clay p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 9 4 3 7 Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .310 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .259 B.Harper rf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .295 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .237 Hoskins 1b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .236 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Herrera cf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .240 Moore p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .159 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 330 000 000_6 8 1 Philadelphia 100 120 000_4 9 0

a-grounded out for Moore in the 4th. b-flied out for Anderson in the 6th. c-flied out for Brogdon in the 8th. d- for Robles in the 9th. e-struck out for Finnegan in the 9th.

E_Kieboom (1). LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Harrison (20), B.Harper (20), Hoskins (27), Herrera (16). HR_Bell (16), off Moore; Soto (18), off Moore; B.Harper (16), off Fedde; McCutchen (19), off Fedde. RBIs_Bell 3 (51), Soto 3 (58), B.Harper 2 (37), Herrera (27), McCutchen (56).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Barrera, Kieboom); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Miller, Knapp, McCutchen). RISP_Washington 2 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

GIDP_Robles, Parra.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins; Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 86 5.05 Clay 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.03 Suero W,2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.99 Finnegan H,11 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 3.38 Hand S,21-26 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.59

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore L,0-3 4 7 6 6 2 3 69 6.46 Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 6.98 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.10 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.60 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Clay 1-0, Suero 1-0. HBP_Moore (Escobar).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14. A_20,135 (42,792).

