Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|2
|8
|
|Escobar 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Turner ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Parra lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.295
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.248
|Harrison lf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Stevenson ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Clay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|B.Harper rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.237
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Moore p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|330
|000
|000_6
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|120
|000_4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Moore in the 4th. b-flied out for Anderson in the 6th. c-flied out for Brogdon in the 8th. d- for Robles in the 9th. e-struck out for Finnegan in the 9th.
E_Kieboom (1). LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Harrison (20), B.Harper (20), Hoskins (27), Herrera (16). HR_Bell (16), off Moore; Soto (18), off Moore; B.Harper (16), off Fedde; McCutchen (19), off Fedde. RBIs_Bell 3 (51), Soto 3 (58), B.Harper 2 (37), Herrera (27), McCutchen (56).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Barrera, Kieboom); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Miller, Knapp, McCutchen). RISP_Washington 2 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 10.
GIDP_Robles, Parra.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins; Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|86
|5.05
|Clay
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.03
|Suero W,2-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.99
|Finnegan H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|3.38
|Hand S,21-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.59
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore L,0-3
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|69
|6.46
|Anderson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.98
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.10
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.60
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Clay 1-0, Suero 1-0. HBP_Moore (Escobar).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.
T_3:14. A_20,135 (42,792).
