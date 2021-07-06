Washington 7, San Diego 5

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|Escobar 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cronenworth 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|M.Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Harrison lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Musgrove p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lester p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Profar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Parra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|140
|000
|110
|—
|7
|San Diego
|003
|200
|000
|—
|5
E_Castro (11), Tatis Jr. (18). DP_Washington 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Washington 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Robles 2 (15), Escobar (2), Kim (7), Cronenworth (19), Myers (10). HR_Turner (15), Bell (12), Tatis Jr. (27). SB_Cronenworth (4), Harrison (5). SF_Soto (2). S_Escobar (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|2
|4
|2
|McGowin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Suero W,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clay H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voth H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,19-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill L,5-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Johnson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Crismatt
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Lester (Grisham). WP_Musgrove.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:44. A_33,168 (40,209).
