Washington 7, San Diego 5

Washington San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 12 7 Totals 34 5 7 5 Escobar 2b 4 1 3 2 Pham lf 5 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 1 2 1 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 1 Soto rf 4 0 0 1 Cronenworth 1b 5 2 2 0 Bell 1b 5 1 3 2 M.Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 Castro 3b 5 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 4 1 0 0 Grisham cf 2 0 0 1 Harrison lf 5 0 0 0 Kim 2b 4 0 1 2 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 2 2 0 Musgrove p 2 0 0 0 Lester p 2 1 1 1 Profar ph 0 0 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0 Parra lf 0 0 0 0

Washington 140 000 110 — 7 San Diego 003 200 000 — 5

E_Castro (11), Tatis Jr. (18). DP_Washington 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Washington 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Robles 2 (15), Escobar (2), Kim (7), Cronenworth (19), Myers (10). HR_Turner (15), Bell (12), Tatis Jr. (27). SB_Cronenworth (4), Harrison (5). SF_Soto (2). S_Escobar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Lester 3 1-3 6 5 2 4 2 McGowin 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 Suero W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Clay H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 Voth H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand S,19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Diego Musgrove 5 7 5 5 1 4 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hill L,5-4 1 1 1 1 0 1 Johnson 1 2 1 1 1 0 Crismatt 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Lester (Grisham). WP_Musgrove.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:44. A_33,168 (40,209).

