Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 7, San Diego 5

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 2:11 am
< a min read
      
Washington San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 12 7 Totals 34 5 7 5
Escobar 2b 4 1 3 2 Pham lf 5 0 0 0
Turner ss 4 1 2 1 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 1
Soto rf 4 0 0 1 Cronenworth 1b 5 2 2 0
Bell 1b 5 1 3 2 M.Machado 3b 3 1 0 0
Castro 3b 5 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 1 2 1
Gomes c 4 1 0 0 Grisham cf 2 0 0 1
Harrison lf 5 0 0 0 Kim 2b 4 0 1 2
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 1 0
Robles cf 4 2 2 0 Musgrove p 2 0 0 0
Lester p 2 1 1 1 Profar ph 0 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0
Parra lf 0 0 0 0
Washington 140 000 110 7
San Diego 003 200 000 5

E_Castro (11), Tatis Jr. (18). DP_Washington 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Washington 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Robles 2 (15), Escobar (2), Kim (7), Cronenworth (19), Myers (10). HR_Turner (15), Bell (12), Tatis Jr. (27). SB_Cronenworth (4), Harrison (5). SF_Soto (2). S_Escobar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Lester 3 1-3 6 5 2 4 2
McGowin 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Suero W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clay H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Voth H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand S,19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Musgrove 5 7 5 5 1 4
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hill L,5-4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Johnson 1 2 1 1 1 0
Crismatt 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Lester (Grisham). WP_Musgrove.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, CB Bucknor.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

T_3:44. A_33,168 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador