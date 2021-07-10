Washington 89, Chicago 85

WASHINGTON (89)
Plaisance 4-12 0-0 10, Walker-Kimbrough 5-10 2-3 12, Charles 13-27 5-7 34, Atkins 5-10 3-4 14, Cloud 3-8 0-0 7, Gustafson 2-4 1-1 5, Wiese 3-8 0-0 7, Zellous 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 11-15 89.
CHICAGO (85)
Copper 4-9 2-2 11, Parker 7-14 2-2 17, Dolson 9-12 2-2 20, DeShields 2-6 0-0 4, Vandersloot 5-14 3-5 13, Hebard 0-1 0-0 0, Ndour-Fall 0-5 2-2 2, Stevens 1-5 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Quigley 6-12 0-0 16. Totals 34-78 11-13 85.
|Washington
|31
|15
|24
|12
|7
|—
|89
|Chicago
|22
|22
|18
|20
|3
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-24 (Charles 3-6, Plaisance 2-7, Atkins 1-3, Cloud 1-3, Wiese 1-3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2), Chicago 6-27 (Quigley 4-8, Copper 1-3, Parker 1-4, Dolson 0-2, Ndour-Fall 0-2, Vandersloot 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 44 (Charles 17), Chicago 35 (Parker 13). Assists_Washington 24 (Cloud 11), Chicago 27 (Vandersloot 15). Total Fouls_Washington 11, Chicago 21. A_8,331 (10,387)
