Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington Nationals to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (46-54, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-50, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Phillies Thursday.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Phillies are 30-20 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .310.

The Nationals are 19-29 in road games. Washington has slugged .417 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a .521 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-4. Wander Suero secured his second victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Matt Moore took his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 22 home runs and has 62 RBIs.

Soto is second on the Nationals with 92 hits and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (finger), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Travis Jankowski: (covid-19), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

        Read more: Sports News

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (triceps), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Victor Robles: (undisclosed), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality