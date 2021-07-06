Trending:
Washington Nationals to visit the San Diego Padres

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (41-42, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (50-37, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Padres: Ryan Weathers (3-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Padres Tuesday.

The Padres are 30-16 on their home turf. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .319 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .377.

The Nationals have gone 17-20 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Nationals won the last meeting 7-5. Wander Suero recorded his first victory and Josh Bell went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Tim Hill registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits and is batting .302.

Turner leads the Nationals with 15 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Alex Avila: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

