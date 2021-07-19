On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Watkins scheduled to start for Orioles at Rays

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (30-62, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-38, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -219, Orioles +185; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will play on Monday.

The Rays are 28-17 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

The Orioles have gone 17-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .390 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .538.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-1. Josh Fleming earned his sixth victory and Randy Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Bruce Zimmermann registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 63 RBIs and is batting .240.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .538.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .247 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Brosseau: (oblique).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo