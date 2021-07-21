Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Webb expected to start for the Giants against Dodgers

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (59-35, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-37, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, Giants +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will play on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 31-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .305.

The Giants are 29-22 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .414.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-6. Jimmie Sherfy earned his second victory and Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Tyler Rogers took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is batting .275.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 40 RBIs and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Giants: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center