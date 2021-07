Tuesday, July 27

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men

United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)

HANDBALL

Men

Denmark 31, Bahrain 21

RUGBY SEVENS

Men

Placing

Japan 31, South Korea 19

Kenya 22, Ireland 0

United States 21, Canada 14

South Africa 22, Australia 19

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Canada 3, Iran 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-22)

