Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 2:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP DJ Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Transferred RF Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LF Eddie Rosario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6. Recalled 2B Owen Miller and RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo. Placed OF Daz Cameron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Reinstated INF/OF Niko Goodrum from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Michael Pineda from rehab his assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled CF Vidal Brujan and LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Gwinnett.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Rowdy Tellez and added him to the active roster. Designated INF/OF Daniel Robertson for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Syracuse (Triple-A East) and will serve as the 27th man for today’s second game. Assigned CF Johneshwy Fargas to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Jay Varady to a three-year contract as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Cole Schneider to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Connor Haynes to director of ticket sales and Jacqueline Avola to director of sponsorship activation and game operations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced Dimitrios Efstathiou will join the front office as vice president of soccer operations & strategy, effective August 6.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired a 2021 international roster slot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Austin Knight men’s baseball pitching coach.

MICHIGAN ST. — Named Thomas Wilcher the football director of community and high school relations.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Dr. Margaret Graham the new faculty athletics representative.

