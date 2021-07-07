Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Maikel Franco on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Kelvin Gutiérrez from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP DJ Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Transferred RF Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LF Eddie Rosario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6. Recalled 2B Owen Miller and RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo. Placed OF Daz Cameron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Reinstated INF/OF Niko Goodrum from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Joe Smith from the 10-day IL. Optioned IF Taylor Jones Sugar Land (Triple-A West) after last night’s game.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Michael Pineda from rehab his assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled CF Vidal Brujan and LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL, he is expected to be out two to three weeks.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Assigned RHP Trevor Richards to the active roster for tonight’s game.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Rowdy Tellez and added him to the active roster. Designated INF/OF Daniel Robertson for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Syracuse (Triple-A East) and will serve as the 27th man for today’s second game. Assigned CF Johneshwy Fargas to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Cam Bedrosian to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced that Pablo Peguero, Director of Dominican Republic Operations, passed away unexpectedly this morning at his home in Santo Domingo.

Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C Michael Gangwish.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Will Baker and RHP Jonathan Vance.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Tyler Kovalewich.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Alex Boshers. Released RHP Spencer Bivens and OF Connor Perry.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed 1B Rob Weissheier.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Jay Varady to a three-year contract as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

American Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Scott Burt head coach & director of hockey operations.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Cole Schneider to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Connor Haynes to director of ticket sales and Jacqueline Avola to director of sponsorship activation and game operations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced Dimitrios Efstathiou will join the front office as vice president of soccer operations & strategy, effective August 6.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Daniel Aguirre to a one-year contract with three club option years. Acquired D Josh Drack on a short-term loan from USL Championship affiliate LA Galaxy II under extreme hardship, making him available for tonight’s match.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired a 2021 international roster slot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired Tacoma Defiance MF Juan Alvarez on a short-term loan from USL Championship affiliate Rave Green under extreme hardship, making him available for the club’s match.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended MF Matias Benitez from Atlanta United II for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Memphis 901 FC on July 3. Suspended D Mark Segbers from Memphis 901 FC for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Atlanta United II on July 3. Suspended F Sean Okoli from Austin Bold FC for one game following his red card for serious foul play against San Antonio FC on July 3. Suspended F Michael Gamble from Loudoun United FC for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Hartford Athletic on July 4.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Austin Knight men’s baseball pitching coach.

HOFSTRA — – Named Frank Catalanotto head baseball coach.

MICHIGAN ST. — Named Thomas Wilcher the football director of community and high school relations.

PACIFIC — Named Leonard Perry head coach of the men’s basketball program.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced G Julian Champagnie formally withdrew his name from consideration for the NBA Draft to return for the 2021-22 season.

NEW MEXICO — Named John Bentley baseball director of operations.

S. ILLINOIS — Promoted Mike Waldo to special assistant to the head coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Dr. Margaret Graham the new faculty athletics representative.

