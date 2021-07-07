Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 10:30 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Maikel Franco on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Kelvin Gutierrez from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP DJ Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Transferred RF Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LF Eddie Rosario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6. Recalled 2B Owen Miller and RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Bryan Garcia and Alex Lange to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo. Placed OF Daz Cameron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Reinstated INF/OF Niko Goodrum from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Joe Smith from the 10-day IL. Optioned IF Taylor Jones Sugar Land (Triple-A West) after last night’s game.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Michael Pineda from rehab his assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Acquired RHP Joe Kuzia from Texas in exchange for cash considerations.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Justus Sheffield on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled CF Vidal Brujan and LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL, he is expected to be out two to three weeks.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Assigned RHP Trevor Richards to the active roster for tonight’s game. Sent LHP Ryan Borucki on a rehab assignment to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHP Ryan Bucheter outright to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East).

        Read more: Sports News

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Rowdy Tellez and added him to the active roster. Designated INF/OF Daniel Robertson for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jandel Gustave from Nashville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms to a major league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Syracuse (Triple-A East) and will serve as the 27th man for today’s second game. Sent CF Johneshwy Fargas to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Cam Bedrosian to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced that Pablo Peguero, Director of Dominican Republic Operations, passed away unexpectedly this morning at his home in Santo Domingo.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 10-day IL.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Minor League
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C Michael Gangwish.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Will Baker and RHP Jonathan Vance.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Tyler Kovalewich.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Alex Boshers. Released RHP Spencer Bivens and OF Connor Perry.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed 1B Rob Weissheier.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Jay Varady to a three-year contract as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

American Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Scott Burt head coach & director of hockey operations.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Cole Schneider to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Connor Haynes to director of ticket sales and Jacqueline Avola to director of sponsorship activation and game operations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced Dimitrios Efstathiou will join the front office as vice president of soccer operations & strategy, effective August 6.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Daniel Aguirre to a one-year contract with three club option years. Acquired D Josh Drack on a short-term loan from USL Championship affiliate LA Galaxy II under extreme hardship, making him available for tonight’s match.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired F Ake Loba via a trasfer from C.F. Monterrey of Liga MX (Mexico).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired a 2021 international roster slot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Acquired $230,000 in General Allocation Money from Nashville SC in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired Tacoma Defiance MF Juan Alvarez on a short-term loan from USL Championship affiliate Rave Green under extreme hardship, making him available for the club’s match.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended MF Matias Benitez from Atlanta United II for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Memphis 901 FC on July 3. Suspended D Mark Segbers from Memphis 901 FC for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Atlanta United II on July 3. Suspended F Sean Okoli from Austin Bold FC for one game following his red card for serious foul play against San Antonio FC on July 3. Suspended F Michael Gamble from Loudoun United FC for one game following his red card for violent conduct against Hartford Athletic on July 4.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Austin Knight men’s baseball pitching coach.

HOFSTRA — – Named Frank Catalanotto head baseball coach.

MICHIGAN ST. — Named Thomas Wilcher the football director of community and high school relations.

PACIFIC — Named Leonard Perry head coach of the men’s basketball program.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced G Julian Champagnie formally withdrew his name from consideration for the NBA Draft to return for the 2021-22 season.

NEW MEXICO — Named John Bentley baseball director of operations.

S. ILLINOIS — Promoted Mike Waldo to special assistant to the head coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Dr. Margaret Graham the new faculty athletics representative.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo