Wednesday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the bereavement list.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 2B Aledmys Dias to Florida Complex League (FCL) Astros on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RF Adam Eaton. Designated LHP Dillon Peters for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mitchell Osnowitz on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent CF Nick Heath outright to Reno (Triple-A West).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.
ORLANDO CITY FC — Signed D Emmanuel Mas for the remainder of the 2021 season pending the receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.
NWSL — Rescinded red card issued to G Sarah Bouhaddi from OL Reign in a match against Kansas City on July 11.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE — Announced resignation of John Utley as head men’s and women’s golf coach.
GEORGE MASON — Named Manya Puppione women’s soccer head coach.
MINNESOTA — Named Josh Lunak women’s tennis head coach.
